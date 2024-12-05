Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) affiliates in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia and Togo have each been named Bank of the Year 2024 in their respective countries in The Banker’s prestigious Bank of the Year Awards 2024. These awards highlight the transformative impact of Ecobank’s ongoing commitment to improving how customers access the financial services they need. It is yet another reflection of the group’s long-standing dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences, while offering innovative financial solutions that empower customers every day.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, in his remarks on the award wins said: “These Awards recognise our intense focus on continually enhancing the value of the products and solutions that we offer to our customers. The awards equally highlight our continuous efforts to provide a better customer experience at every touchpoint across our 35-country footprint in sub-Saharan Africa. It is also a testament to the real impact and vision of the Ecobank brand, encapsulated in our Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy which has our million customers at its heart and soul - their decision to choose us being a key driver of our success.”

The Banker’s awards are judged by a panel of editors including regional and sector specialists. These four Ecobank affiliates emerged as the winners after analysing all entrants’ key criteria improvements across their balance sheets, strategic initiatives, technology, new products, services and sustainability.

The Ecobank affiliates were presented with their awards at The Banker’s Awards Ceremony in London, United Kingdom on 4 December 2024.

These awards add to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and its affiliates recent success in winning 14 Euromoney and Global Finance Awards.

