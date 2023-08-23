Founding congress of Eritrean nationals in Turkey was conducted on 20 August in Istanbul.

Indicating that the number of nationals in turkey increasing from time to time, Eritrea’s Honorary Consul, Mr. Mehyedin Abdulreshid expressed on the significance of organizing the community with a view to get services, as well as to strengthen their attachment with their homeland and participate in the national affairs.

Mr. Kibrom Melake, head of the organizing committee of the congress, said that it took a long time to organize the congress and commended the support they were provided by the Eritrean Embassy in Qatar and the Eritrean community in Qatar.

The congress also adopted the constitution of the community and elected executive committee.

Mr. Kibrom Melake was elected as the chairman of the Eritrean community in Turkey.