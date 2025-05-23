Structured Trade Finance (STF) is a highly specialised area of trade finance that has evolved directly from practice. As it grows and becomes more complex in an increasingly risk-based regulatory environment, there is a need for more detailed guidance on this subject. Now in its second edition, Foundations and Evolutions of Structured Trade Finance will provide you with exactly this.

Written by Dr Benedict O. Oramah, president of Afreximbank and a key figure in the evolution of STF, this book delves into the philosophical foundations and risks associated with trade finance.

It offers step-by-step guidance on structuring deals, explores the scope of coverage beyond commodities, and examines real-life case studies to draw valuable lessons.

The new edition has been revised and updated, featuring brand new sections on reserve-based lending, supply chain finance, and new technologies for implementing structured trade finance.

Publication information

Author: Dr Benedict O. Oramah

Publication date: May 2025

Format: Softback

Pages: 421

Price: £195

ISBN: 9781837230822

