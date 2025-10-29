Financial institution Forvis Mazars has confirmed its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, taking place in Dakar from December 8-10. The firm is set to engage regional ministers, investors and industry stakeholders to advance dialogue on energy development across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

In July 2025, the government of Senegal mandated the firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of the country’s public debt – a portfolio that spans commercial, bilateral and multilateral liabilities. Senegal’s public debt stood at over 72% of GDP in 2024, making fiscal sustainability a national priority. Forvis Mazars’ audit stands to assess the accuracy of debt records, compliance with international reporting standards and the effectiveness of risk management frameworks. The findings are expected to guide government strategies in reducing debt vulnerabilities while maintaining financing for major infrastructure and energy projects.

Meanwhile, in Mauritania, Forvis Mazars was shortlisted in April 2025 for a contract under pan-African development institution the African Development Bank-financed Public Enterprise Governance Support Project. The $10 million program aims to overhale the financial management of state-owned enterprises, many of which play a critical role in energy and extractives. The winning bidder will design and implement a new financial monitoring system for the General Directorate of Financial Supervision, strengthening budgetary oversight, improving transparency and helping curb inefficiencies in SOE operations. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance Mauritania’s macroeconomic stability as the country develops major projects such as the BirAllah and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas fields.

The firm supports energy operators with audit, tax and advisory services, including landmark projects such as Senegal’s Sangomar oilfield – which produced nearly 17 million barrels in its first year – and the cross-border GTA LNG terminal, which delivered its first LNG cargo in April 2025. With over 200 professionals in its Dakar office and the backing of the $5 billion Forvis Mazars international network, the firm combines global reach with on-the-ground expertise.

“Forvis Mazars’ participation as a Bronze Sponsor highlights the crucial role of financial and advisory expertise in advancing the MSGBC region’s energy future. Their involvement reinforces the importance of transparent governance, effective risk management and strong institutional frameworks in unlocking investment. We look forward to their contribution at this year’s conference as we convene stakeholders to drive sustainable growth across West Africa’s energy sector,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.