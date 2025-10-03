“The Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (https://FiiSenegal.sn/) is the stage where Senegal demonstrates how innovation, sustainability, and transparency converge to support the country’s growth model,” affirms Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX (https://InvestInSenegal.sn/).

On October 7 and 8, the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD) in Diamniadio will host the second edition of Fii Senegal. This strategic event reaffirms the country's ambition to establish itself as a regional hub for innovation and sustainable development.

Among the key highlights, a session led by APIX will unveil the new 2025 Investment Code. This expanded framework aims to boost strategic and responsible projects through enhanced incentives, streamlined administrative procedures, improved access to land, and increased support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This forum builds on the major milestones of Senegal’s Vision 2050: a 500 MW solar power plant and new wind farms are strengthening the energy mix, while infrastructure projects like the electric BRT and the regional express train (TER) are modernizing urban mobility. Circular agriculture, agri-energy, and large-scale water transfers are contributing to food security, while initiatives such as the Startup Act, the sovereign cloud, and the national data center are laying the foundation for a competitive digital economy.

On the social front, initiatives such as DER/FJ and ADEPME support women and youth entrepreneurship through funding, mentorship, and technical assistance.

The forum’s agenda includes several key highlights: a high-level panel on energy and strategic resources, discussions on industrial mapping and investment opportunities, and a dedicated session on ICT and artificial intelligence. Additional features will include a startup pitch competition and debates on the impact of technology in agriculture.

“By showcasing initiatives that deliver shared prosperity and strategic impact across the region, Fii Senegal is emphasizing its theme of 'connecting opportunities, building the future’,” added M. Bathily.