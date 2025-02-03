APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjeev ‘SG’ Gupta as Senior Advisor to its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). In this role, Mr Gupta will assist APO Group in guiding African governments and corporations to harness the power of public relations and strategic communication to attract vital investments, amplify their competitive advantages, and unlock their growth potential. His experience will be invaluable in developing compelling and globally resonant narratives that not only highlight the unique opportunities but also inspire investor confidence and foster an environment primed for sustainable growth.

This strategic relationship highlights APO Group’s commitment to furthering its impact on the African continent by empowering African governments and the private sector to create coherent branding and communication strategies that is recognised internationally as a balanced and constructive argument on African realities and opportunities.

Gupta brings over three decades of distinguished experience in finance and investment, particularly within African markets. As the former Executive Director of Financial Services at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a leading pan-African multilateral development finance institution, Gupta played a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s infrastructure and economic development landscape. During his tenure, AFC raised well over USD 10 billion from diverse funding sources and maintained an A3 investment-grade credit rating during what has been another decade of extreme turbulence and an enhanced risk environment for the continent. The Treasury team under his guidance was named “Best Supranational Treasury&Funding Team of the Year”.

Mr Gupta has been a vocal advocate for integrating climate considerations into investment decisions, promoting sustainable development, and through his academic interests has nurtured young professionals globally to understand and appreciate the African relevance to global challenges better.

A powerful orator and a passionate campaigner for a fair role for Africa on the global stage, he has been particularly successful in structuring significant investment flows into Africa along with African domestic capital to provide equitable returns to both private and public investors on transformational projects on the continent.

Gupta has consistently highlighted that unlocking Africa’s demographic dividend is a vital priority, alongside the need for the continent to firmly establish itself as a leading source of solutions to critical global challenges.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group, said: “Sanjeev’s extensive experience and visionary leadership in African finance are truly unique as we seek to work together to amplify the continent’s stories on the global stage. His expertise and extensive network will be instrumental in advancing APO Group’s mission to promote positive and impactful narratives about Africa.”

Speaking on his new role, Gupta stated: “I am delighted to join APO Group and collaborate with Nicolas and his exceptional team. APO Group’s dedication to showcasing Africa’s potential resonates deeply with my own commitment to fostering sustainable development and investment across the continent. I look forward to contributing to APO Group’s efforts to ensure Africa is heard and accurately understood by all relevant stakeholders, so that both the African voice and the critical role it must play in building a better world are fully embraced and acted upon”.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards, and World Business Outlook Awards in 2023. We have also been acknowledged as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa by Brands Review Magazine, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year by World Business Outlook in 2024.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Emirates, the UNDP, the WHO, and Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With teams on the ground in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com.