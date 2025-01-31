As Africa’s mining industry navigates an era of transformation, CLG (www.CLGGlobal.com) will host an exclusive gathering of global investors, government representatives, legal experts, and energy industry leaders on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, to explore pathways for sustainable partnerships that drive long-term value creation.

Under the theme “African Mining Investors and Government: Forging Sustainable Partnerships,” the reception will serve as a premier platform for dialogue on the evolving regulatory environment, investment climate, and critical policy frameworks shaping the future of mining in Africa. With the continent’s vast mineral wealth presenting unparalleled opportunities, the ability to strike a balance between investment attractiveness, sustainability, and equitable resource governance remains at the forefront of industry discussions.

Key areas of focus will include the role of policy stability in driving investor confidence, the impact of ESG compliance on financing and operations, and the growing importance of local beneficiation and value addition. As governments refine their regulatory approaches to enhance sector transparency and long-term growth, legal expertise plays an increasingly vital role in ensuring that agreements, policies, and partnerships are structured for resilience and mutual benefit.

With global demand for critical minerals on the rise, Africa’s ability to position itself as a reliable and competitive supplier will depend on well-structured partnerships between public and private sector stakeholders. The event will highlight innovative approaches to cross-border collaboration, risk mitigation in mining investments, and strategies for ensuring resource nationalism policies align with sustainable economic development.

Bringing together high-profile decision-makers from across the global mining value chain, this reception will provide unparalleled networking opportunities, facilitating meaningful engagement on how best to harness Africa’s mineral wealth for long-term prosperity.

Zion Adeoye, Chief Executive Officer at CLG, emphasized the importance of robust legal frameworks in fostering investor confidence and ensuring mutually beneficial partnerships.

"Africa’s mining sector is entering a crucial phase where collaboration between investors and governments must be guided by well-defined legal and policy structures. Sustainable resource development requires not just capital investment, but strategic alignment between regulatory certainty, environmental stewardship, and local economic growth. At CLG, we are committed to shaping the conversations that drive responsible and transformative mining investments on the continent."

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, a Partner at CLG, underscored the firm’s commitment to bridging the gap between legal innovation and industry growth.

"As the mining industry evolves, the need for strategic legal and regulatory guidance has never been greater. Investors and governments alike must adopt proactive legal frameworks that not only mitigate risk but also foster innovation and long-term sustainability. CLG is at the forefront of these discussions, ensuring that mining agreements, policies, and partnerships are structured to create lasting value for all stakeholders."

Hosted by CLG, this reception underscores the firm’s leadership in navigating the legal, financial, and regulatory complexities of Africa’s mining sector. As a trusted advisor to investors, governments, and industry stakeholders, CLG remains committed to fostering strategic conversations that drive sustainable development and long-term economic success in the industry.

