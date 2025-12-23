FSC (www.FSC.org) is pleased to announce the publication of the new Interim Forest Stewardship Standard (IFSS) for Mozambique, marking a significant step toward sustainable forest management in the country. This standard applies to all forest management units, including Small or Low Intensity Managed Forests (SLIMFs), but excludes Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs). While domestic demand for certified products remains low, interest from environmentally conscious buyers and donors is growing. FSC certification through the new IFSS can open doors for communities and businesses to benefit from sustainable forest products and ecosystem services.

Importance of forests in Mozambique and steps toward sustainable management

Mozambique’s forests, covering nearly 40% of the country, are primarily Miombo woodlands and play a vital role in biodiversity conservation, supporting climate resilience and socio-economic development. The forestry sector supports millions of rural Mozambicans through timber, charcoal, employment, and other forest-based activities. However, unsustainable practices like illegal logging and slash-and-burn agriculture have led to the degradation of nearly 60% of forest resources, with an annual forest loss rate of 0.58%, costing the economy around $500 million annually.

Mozambique has been fully engaged in combating illegal logging and committing to climate and sustainable timber-related targets over the past years. The implementation of a comprehensive ban on raw log exports has restricted the export of 22 “first class species” in raw form, making concession holders legally required to process timber locally, ensuring more economic value remains within the country, promoting domestic timber processing, and creating jobs. Furthermore, as part of the Paris Agreement (http://apo-opa.co/4aYNQ5x) and with international support, Mozambique is aiming to meet its climate goals, as set out in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) (http://apo-opa.co/494KpYB) - a reduction of 76.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030. The country was the first to receive payments from the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility for REDD+ efforts. Sustainable timber production is now integrated into climate mitigation strategies, reinforcing forests' role in reducing emissions and supporting biodiversity.

Regardless of these efforts, illegal logging remains a significant challenge. Between 2017 and 2020, 2.6 million tonnes of logs worth $900 million were illegally exported, violating Mozambique’s log export ban. The government has intensified enforcement efforts, including international cooperation with the US Forest Service, and improved monitoring systems. However, limited resources remain a barrier to effective enforcement. The new FSC standard, therefore, offers forest operators a credible system for demonstrating sustainability, improving transparency, and accessing higher-value markets.

Role of the new IFSS in climate and economic goals

Mozambique began engaging with FSC certification in 2005. Despite challenges such as low domestic demand and limited resources, FSC-certified wood products are gaining recognition in European markets. Organizations like WWF, FSC Denmark, and FSC South Africa have supported the development of FSC standards, leading to the creation of AGREF (Associação pela Gestão Responsável das Florestas).

The new IFSS was developed through a transparent and inclusive process. It included public consultations, field visits to provinces such as Sofala and Manica, community meetings, interviews, and input from over 160 stakeholders, including community leaders, government agencies, NGOs, and businesses. It supports Mozambique’s climate goals and efforts to adapt to climate change under its Climate Promise and NDCs, while also promoting green jobs, rural development, and sustainable timber use, aligning with broader initiatives such as AFR100 (http://apo-opa.co/495DJJw), the Maputo Declaration (http://apo-opa.co/3L73i53), and community-led forest management. These efforts aim to restore degraded landscapes, protect Miombo ecosystems, and empower local communities.

The official English version of the IFSS is available for download at the FSC Document Centre (http://apo-opa.co/491Hi3t). A Portuguese version will be available soon to help with its implementation.

If you have further questions about the IFSS and the standard approval process, please contact the FSC Country Requirements team at country_requirements@fsc.org.

