Liberian Foreign Minister, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, extended a warm welcome to the newly accredited Ambassador-designate of the United States of America to Liberia, Mr. Mark Toner, on behalf of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the government and people of Liberia. During the ceremony, Minister Nyanti praised the United States for its continuous bilateral assistance to Liberia. She expressed gratitude for the ongoing support provided by the US to the Liberian government and its citizens.

The event took place on Monday, August 5, 2024, as part of the diplomatic protocol ahead of his formal presentation of letter of credence to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia. In her remarks, Foreign Minister Nyanti conveyed the sincere appreciation and best wishes of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., to Ambassador-designate Toner. She acknowledged the significant role the United States has played in Liberia's crisis management, stability, and the sustenance of peace and harmony in the sub-region.

Foreign Minister Nyanti and Ambassador-designate Toner engaged in a nearly hour-long discussion covering bilateral, multilateral, and global issues. Their talks focused on further strengthening the longstanding relations between the United States and Liberia and enhancing cooperation at the United Nations and other international bodies. Key topics included human rights, terrorism, climate change, democracy, corruption, and good governance.

Foreign Minister Nyanti assured Ambassador-designate Toner of her Ministry's commitment to supporting his mission in Liberia, aiming to make his tenure fruitful and rewarding. Both officials pledged to work closely to realize the shared values and principles of the United States and Liberia, benefiting both nations and contributing to global peace and development. Ambassador-designate Toner expressed his appreciation for the warm reception from Minister Nyanti and reaffirmed the United States' determination to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation with Liberia, particularly in trade and other areas aimed at enhancing relations.

The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of thanks and appreciation, setting a positive tone for the future collaboration between the United States and Liberia.