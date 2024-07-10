During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the long-standing relations of friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America and ways to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries within the framework of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA).

They also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, the most prominent outcomes of the recent Arab Summit held in Bahrain, and the initiatives adopted by the Summit, including the convening of the International Peace Conference for the establishment of a Palestinian State, the provision of education and health services to those affected by conflicts in the region, as well as a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States, Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the Chief of the Coordination and Follow-up Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Saeed Abdulkhaliq Saeed, and the delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister.