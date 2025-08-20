SADC Member States have strengthened their capacity to implement the International Plant Protection Convention’s (IPPC) Generic ePhyto National System (GeNS) following a hands‑on training under the European Union (EU)-funded Support Towards the Operationalisation of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy (STOSAR II) Project.

The week‑long workshop held in Johannesburg, equipped plant health officials with the skills, tools and national plans needed to roll out the ePhyto system - a digital platform for issuing and receiving electronic phytosanitary certificates. This training marks a major milestone in the region’s journey towards harmonised, paperless trade in plants and plant products.

In her remarks, the STOSAR Project Coordinator Elma Zanamwe, commended the commitment of the participating countries, saying, “The move towards digital transformation of plant health certification through ePhyto, will not only foster regional collaboration but is a reflection of the technical readiness and a shared commitment to secure, efficient, and eco-friendly trade facilitation. The EU-funded STOSAR II Project is proud to support SADC countries in taking this important step.”

The IPPC’s ePhyto Solution, including its GeNS platform, allows countries to electronically produce, send and receive phytosanitary certificates-essential for demonstrating that internationally traded plants and plant products are free from pests and diseases. Traditionally, countries relied on paper-based phytosanitary certificates, a process that could be slow, prone to errors, and vulnerable to document fraud. The lack of digital systems often led to delays at borders, higher administrative costs, and reduced competitiveness for exporters.

The adoption of ePhyto streamlines these processes, reduces trade barriers, and improves market access by aligning national procedures with international standards.

“This training is a step towards modernising our plant health systems and enabling smooth trade within and beyond the region,” said Esaiah Tjelele, SADC Secretariat Plant Health Officer. “By building the technical capacity of Member States to implement ePhyto, we are contributing to a harmonised and efficient trading environment.”

Over the course of the training, participants engaged in practical exercises, including:

Setting up the ePhyto GeNS system for their respective national plant protection organizations.

Simulating real transactions to understand the full certification process.

Drafting country specific national action plans to ensure readiness for full implementation.

These training outcomes are expected to reduce delays and costs in plant product trade; minimise the risk of pest introduction through strengthened phytosanitary controls; facilitate compliance with international trade standards, opening doors to new markets.

The training also provided a platform for knowledge sharing among Member States, fostering a community of practice that will help sustain and expand the use of ePhyto in the region.

With national capacities strengthened and practical tools in place, SADC countries are now better positioned to advance plant health, promote safe and efficient trade, and move closer to a harmonised regional trading system.