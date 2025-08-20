The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) showcased its Hand-in-Hand Initiative at the start of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), underscoring how stronger Africa–Japan partnerships can drive agrifood systems transformation. The session brought together representatives from government and the private sector, as well as FAO experts, to examine how data-driven, country-led approaches under the Initiative are helping countries accelerate progress in tackling hunger, poverty, and inequalities.

Launched in 2019, the Hand-in-Hand Initiative now supports nearly 80 countries worldwide, with around half being from Africa.

Opening the session, Alue Dohong, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, reminded participants of the urgency of the challenge: “Ending hunger and ending poverty requires nothing less than a transformation of agrifood systems, and financing and investment plays a key role.”

FAO’s Chief Economist, Maximo Torero, outlined how the Initiative uses advanced geospatial data and territorial approaches to identify areas within a country with the highest potential to reduce hunger and poverty, and then supports that country to design evidence-based, investment-ready plans to unleash the potential of the identified area via private and public financing. He presented successful cases already seen in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and urged other African countries to join the Initiative.

Country perspectives followed, with Angola’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, H.E. Isaac Francisco Maria dos Anjos, presenting Angola’s investment priorities along the Lobito Economic Corridor and highlighting lessons learned in using data, innovation, and partnerships to attract agrifood financing.

“Our message to investors and partners here today is straightforward: Angola is ready. Africa is ready. We have the land, the water, the people, and a clear, data-driven investment plan,” he said.

Evelyn Heyi, Director of Agriculture of Kenya represented Dr. Paul Kipronoh Ronoh, CBS, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Agriculture of Kenya, and outlined Kenya’s efforts to harness technology, innovation, and partnerships to scale up agrifood investments and strengthen food security under the Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

“Through the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, Kenya has been able to build partnerships that strengthen our livestock value chain. By lowering the cost of animal feeds and attracting investment in technology and innovation, we are creating opportunities for farmers while securing food for our country,” she said.

Hand-in-hand with the private sector

The Hand-in-Hand Initiative, launched in 2019, now supports dozens of countries in transforming agrifood systems. It brings together governments, donors, the private sector, producer organizations, and civil society, using data-driven approaches to design evidence-based investment plans. The Initiative focuses particularly on countries where poverty and hunger remain highest, ensuring that no one is left behind. Both public and private investments are vital.

Akiko Shinoda, Executive Officer and Addis Ababa General Manager of Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation which has operated in Africe for over 60 years, underlined the opportunities for Japanese companies to engage in Africa’s growing agribusiness sector. ITOCHU’s activities include trading in sesame, cocoa and coffee and investing in processing and community development initiatives.

“Africa is a continent of many outstanding quality products, but they are not yet well known in Japan. We believe it is important to promote African products such as coffee and cotton, and to build partnerships that benefit not only the seller and buyer, but also society as a whole,” she said.

Teruo Yoshii of Yanmar, a Japanese company with expertise in agricultural and industrial machinery and systems, highlighted the role of mechanization and innovation in strengthening Africa’s agrifood sector.

“Mechanisation can transform African agriculture. With our machines, we’ve seen that farmers can raise yields from three tonnes to more than four tonnes per hectare, increase their income, and improve their standard of living. Our goal is not only to sell equipment, but to help farmers build a more sustainable future,” he said.

FAO at TICAD9

In addition to the Hand-in-Hand session, FAO is co-organizing two other events at TICAD9. On 21 August from 17:00, FAO will join the Forestry Agency of Japan, ITTO and partners to showcase innovative solutions for halting deforestation and forest degradation in Africa, highlighting links between sustainable agriculture, biodiversity and climate resilience.

On the final day, FAO is collaborating on an event looking at the role of nuclear science and technology in enhancing health and food security in Africa. Dongxin Feng, Director of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, will present the Centre’s work on the Atoms4Food initiative.

TICAD9 is co-hosted by Japan, the United Nations, UNDP, the World Bank, and the African Union Commission and provides a platform to deepen partnerships between Africa and Japan.