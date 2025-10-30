From October 20 to 24, 2025, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) organized a five-day sub-regional training workshop on operations in Saly, Senegal.

The objective was to improve the operational performance of project teams in FAO offices in West African countries.

Organised by the FAO Sub-Regional Office for West Africa (SFW), this training brought together operations managers, specialists, assistants, programme managers and administrative staff from 15 countries.

This initiative responds to the urgent need to improve the management of field projects, strengthen implementation performance and consolidate accountability mechanisms in the sub-region.

Meeting operational challenges

In September 2025, the SFW office was managing 265 ongoing projects, 37 of which were in a FPSN condition, i.e., flagged as requiring special attention, due to problems such as: low delivery, call for funds, lack of terminal reports and projects past Not to exceed date (NTE) but not closed and Over Expenditure

These situations included, in particular, poor execution, budget overruns, delays in submitting final reports, calls for funds, and closing delays.

This training aims to address these challenges by equipping staff with the practical skills needed to effectively manage projects throughout their lifecycle.

"Operational excellence is the key to gaining the trust of donors."

In opening the workshop, Ms. Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, FAO Sub-Regional Coordinator for West Africa, stressed the importance of operational excellence to maintain the confidence of technical and financial partners, and ensure the sustainability of FAO programs.

“Our project portfolio is trending downwards, with approximately 17% of projects experiencing significant difficulties, well above our target of less than 5%. It is therefore even more crucial to manage our projects rigorously, transparently, and with a results-oriented approach. Only by demonstrating strong performance can we maintain donor confidence and secure the resources necessary for our operations.”

She invited participants to make full use of this workshop, which combines presentations, case studies and practical exercises from FAO project management systems, including FPMIS (Field Programme Information Management System), OPIM (Operational Procedures and Information Management) and iMIS (Integrated Information Management System).

A practical and concrete approach

Throughout the week, participants took part in intensive sessions covering all phases of the FAO project cycle: identification, formulation, appraisal and approval, implementation and monitoring, evaluation and closure.

Emphasis was placed on practical application, allowing participants to work on real-world cases and ongoing operational projects.

A commitment to continuous improvement

Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya reaffirmed the SFW office's commitment to continuous capacity building, stressing that this training is part of a broader process of professionalizing project management in the sub-region.

“This training marks a crucial step towards collective operational excellence. The knowledge and tools you acquire here will not only benefit your country offices, but will also contribute to our common goal: ensuring more effective project implementation for the benefit of the vulnerable populations we serve.”

The sub-regional office will follow up with participating countries to ensure the sustainable application of acquired skills and to measurably reduce operational bottlenecks in projects.

The team of trainers was composed of operations and finance specialists from FAO, the Subregional Office (SFW) and the Regional Office for Africa (RAF).