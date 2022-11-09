FAO, in partnership with the government, organized two national strategic consultation workshops in the cities of Praia and Mindelo on the new Country Programming Framework for the period 2023-2027.

This is FAO's planning and programming instrument that translates the agency's strategy into actions aligned with Cabo Verde's priorities. As such, the CPP contributes directly to the government's 2nd Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development (PEDS II), the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs at national level. It will also be fully integrated into the UN Cooperation Framework with the country 2023-2027.

According to the FAO Representative, "this document comes in a completely new and atypical social and economic context, both locally and globally, marked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and consecutive years of drought which we hope, and the signs are encouraging, will be overcome in the near future". Ana Laura Touza added that "we are entering a new phase of the already long and fruitful cooperation between FAO and Cabo Verde with the new CPP that will define priority areas of governance and guide the partnership between the parties, combining innovative international best practices and global standards with national and regional expertise.

The objective of the consultation is to include the views of Cabo Verde's key stakeholders in designing the theory of change of the 2023-2027 PPC, which should also be derived from the UN Country Framework and aligned with national priorities, through a participatory consultation process with all the following stakeholders: relevant national ministries and institutions, UN agencies framed within the context of the country framework, technical and financial partners, civil society organizations, NGOs and the private sector.

FAO hopes that by the end of this new CPP in 2027, more people will be empowered and have greater access to safe, inclusive and equitable nutrition based on local, climate-resilient and knowledge-based food production systems that create decent jobs and promote innovative and sustainable nature-based solutions.

Both events were attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Environment and the Minister of the Sea.