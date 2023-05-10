After the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Sudan during April 23-28 2023 as many as 935 Indonesian citizens, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum is still conducting follow-up evacuations with a smaller number. They are Indonesian citizens who previously decided not to participate in the evacuation with family considerations, but then decided to return to Indonesia due to considerations of the increasingly unfavorable security situation.

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum managed to evacuate 6 Indonesian citizens each on April 7 with 4 Indonesian citizens followed by 2 Indonesian citizens on April 9.

The evacuation process was carried out from Khartoum and the city of Wad Madani to the city of Port Sudan. Next, it will be departed to Jeddah via ship and air.

The Indonesian Embassy team in Port Sudan continues to provide services and protection and assist in the evacuation of the remaining Indonesian citizens in Sudan.