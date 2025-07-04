FMDQ Group (www.FMDQGroup.com), Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, operating through wholly-owned subsidiaries in the business of Exchange, Clearing and Depository has agreed to cooperate and support Frontier Africa Reports (www.FrontierAfricaReports.com) towards advancing the promotion of knowledge and information about African financial markets.

The FMDQ Group and Frontier Africa Reports on Wednesday, June 3rd signed-off on their six-year relationship, that will enable the FAR organisation to broadcast pan-African financial and business news, and related programming, live from the in-house studio facilities of the FMDQ Group.

Kaodi Ugoji, Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group says at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, that the group firmly believes in the ability and the experience of Frontier Africa Reports (FAR) team, led by its CEO Boason Omofaye, a veteran financial news broadcast journalist to manage, operate and utilize the broadcast facilities to deepen the knowledge of the African markets (equities, debt, currencies, derivatives, venture capital, commodities, etc.), increase investors awareness and, provide a platform of engagement and information for issuers as well as trading/dealing firms, among others.

Boason Omofaye, Chief Executive Officer of Pure Language Communications Limited (the operator of Frontier Africa Reports) says, that the studio operations and technical support agreement with the FMDQ Group, provide a veritable platform to deliver expansive regular audio and video live programming of market news, analysis, updates, interviews, etc. Frontier Africa Reports will ensure that its productions leave no African economy, its markets, people and institutions behind. This aligns with the market integration objectives of the African Exchange Linkage Project (AELP), led by the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and supported by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Frontier Africa Reports (FAR) plans to flag-off its first market-focused programming, live from the FMDQ studios in mid-July, via its YouTube channel, which will also be available on its website and social media platforms. Other programming, including its Frontier Africa Radio (FAR) podcasts are due to follow.

The FMDQ Group and Frontier Africa Reports have spent the past two years retooling and investing in the broadcast studios facility, which is located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

About FMDQ Group:

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing¢ral counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets., through its wholly owned subsidiaries - FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. www.FMDQGroup.com

About Frontier Africa Reports:

Frontier Africa Reports is a content development, as well as a production and broadcast organisation, that is focused on pan-African business, economic, investment and financial market news audio/video online programming, streaming across all digital platforms in Africa and around the world. www.FrontierAfricaReports.com