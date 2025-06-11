The Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has called for urgent assistance to be provided to families affected by floods in the Eastern Cape, particularly in the province’s OR Tambo District, and the committee sends its sincere condolences to the families of those who died in the floods.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Nqabisa Gantsho, has called on affected communities to act cautiously and follow official government communications and directives. “Provincial government in the Eastern Cape needs to move in and assist in every way possible particularly those who are without homes due to the floods. Flooding is going to be a common occurrence longer into the future, for so long as climate change is with us.

“The committee therefore calls on the broader government to work out strategies to counter the effects of flooding and drought both of which are manifest climatic activity for climate change. The Eastern Cape government should accurately quantify those affected and avail support as per the need,” Ms Gantsho said.

Most of South Africa was affected by two cold fronts over the weekend, bringing wet, cold and snow to the western parts of the country and floods in the Eastern Cape.

Ms Gantsho said the intensity and frequency of flooding around the country is an ongoing concern and flood victims should not be accommodated longer than is necessary in temporary arrangements. “We reiterate that for purposes of settlement, our people should avoid building on plains, wetlands and low-lying areas that most often would be below the floodline,” she noted.

Ms Gantsho also called on the Eastern Cape provincial government to ensure that school-going children, especially those who walk to school, are protected from dangerous weather conditions. "Families must report missing relatives to the relevant authorities especially if there has been no contact for longer than three hours at least."