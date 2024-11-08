Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems, High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, Keep IT Cool, Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative and Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) revealed as 2024 Earthshot Prize Winners during star-studded ceremony broadcast live across 50 African countries

​Last night, the five 2024 Earthshot Prize Winners were announced at a star-studded awards ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, hosted by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba. The 2024 Winners, selected from this year’s 15 Earthshot Finalists, will be awarded £1 million each to accelerate and scale their game-changing environmental solutions.

Following a rigorous selection process focused on identifying impactful, inspiring and inclusive environmental solutions, the five Winners are:

Fix Our Climate: Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems

Revive Our Oceans: High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People

Build a Waste-Free World: Keep IT Cool

Protect and Restore Nature: Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative

Clean Our Air: Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO)

Speaking during the Awards Ceremony, Prince William said:

“I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and in optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists. To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders; to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved; to speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need."

Descriptions of the five Winners, by category:

WINNER for Fix Our Climate:

Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems (https://apo-opa.co/48EySP6), USA

Nominated by: Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems (ATS) has developed a simple, safe and scalable technology to capture waste heat and convert it into electricity, offering a game-changing solution for heavy industries like cement and steel production. These industries require extremely high temperatures, which generate vast amounts of waste heat that is typically lost. ATS’s technologies have the potential to save gigatonnes of CO2.

“At ATS, we are proud to lead the way in converting this waste into clean, usable electricity. Winning the 2024 Earthshot Prize underscores the transformative potential of our technology. Tonight is a key moment for us as we focus on scaling up production in larger manufacturing facilities.” – Kelly Adams, CEO, Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems.

WINNER for Revive Our Oceans:

High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (https://apo-opa.co/3AxM7Ew), Global

Nominated by: Campaign for Nature

A groundbreaking alliance of 119 countries with the ambitious goal to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030, High Ambition Coalition identifies technical, financial and knowledge gaps and connects governments with technical assistance and funding. They’ve already achieved a major milestone with the adoption of the “30×30” target in the 2022 UN Global Biodiversity Framework.

Rita Maria El Zaghloul, Director, High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People said, “On behalf of the alliance, we are deeply humbled to be a Winner of this year’s Earthshot Prize. Today’s award validates the hard work and dedication of all involved in the 30x30 initiative and fuels our excitement and determination to protect 30 percent of the world's land and oceans by 2030. Together, we can achieve a more sustainable and biodiverse future.”

WINNER for Build a Waste-Free World:

Keep IT Cool (https://apo-opa.co/3AAGjdr), Kenya

Nominated by: Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Katapult Ocean

Keep IT Cool (KIC) addresses the challenge of food spoilage by providing sustainable, localized refrigeration systems that help small farmers and fishers preserve their produce. By installing solar-powered cold storage units where fish are landed, KIC significantly reduces spoilage and waste by ensuring the catch stays fresh and managing its transport to market. With plans to grow into East Africa and beyond, KIC is now working to expand their activities in poultry, fruit and vegetables and aims to bring their solution to more communities.

Francis Nderitu, Founder and Managing Director of Keep IT Cool said, “We are on a mission to revolutionise the food supply chain in East Africa. We are grateful for the recognition from The Earthshot Prize, and it is an important milestone for Keep IT Cool. We will continue to enhance market access, reduce waste and build climate resilience for small-scale fish and poultry farmers throughout the region.”

WINNER for Protect and Restore Nature:

Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative (https://apo-opa.co/3NWG3Zk), Kazakhstan

Nominated by: United Nations Environment Programme

Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative has achieved the almost unprecedented feat of saving the critically endangered Saiga antelope from extinction. This mission has grown into one of the world’s largest conservation projects and is focused on protecting and restoring Kaakhstan’s Golden Steppe, one of the world’s least protected natural ecosystems.

Vera Voronova, Executive Director, Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative said, “We are thrilled to be receiving the 2024 Earthshot Prize for Protect and Restore Nature. Altyn Dala demonstrates that when governments and civil society work together with a shared vision, we can achieve remarkable results. The restoration of the Saiga antelope population and the revival of the Central Asian steppe are not just triumphs for wildlife but for the local communities that depend on these ecosystems.”

WINNER for Clean Our Air:

GAYO, Green Africa Youth Organization (https://apo-opa.co/3NVrpSe), Ghana

Nominated by: Clean Air Fund

A youth-led, gender-balanced organisation, GAYO uses its “Zero Waste Model” to drive behavioural change in waste management practices across Africa that cut greenhouse gas emissions and particle pollution, while also bringing additional income to communities. Their goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and particle pollution in Ghana by 70%, compared to open burning, as well as divert a total of 4,000 tonnes of waste by 2030. GAYO’s plans to scale would make them the leading model for waste management on the continent.

Desmond Alugnoa, Co-Founder of the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) said, “We are incredibly honored to be winning the Prize, which is a testament to the power of community-driven solutions and the importance of empowering those most affected by climate challenges. Our work in Ghana demonstrates that sustainable waste management isn't just a possibility—it's a necessity. The recognition by The Earthshot Prize fuels our commitment to replicating these models across Africa, proving that local solutions can have global impacts.”

The five Winners of the 2024 Prize cohort were selected by Prince William and The Earthshot Prize Council, a diverse group of experts, advocates and individuals dedicated to championing urgent and innovative action to protect our planet. The Earthshot Prize Council is chaired by The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees Chair, Dame Christiana Figueres, architect of the Paris Agreement.

Members of The Earthshot Prize Council include: His Royal Highness Prince William, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, José Andrés, Sir David Attenborough, Cate Blanchett, Ernest Gibson, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Wanjira Mathai, Stella McCartney, Nemonte Nenquimo, Luisa Neubauer, Indra Nooyi, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Naoko Yamazaki.

In addition to the five £1 million prizes supporting the growth of Winners’ solutions, each of the 15 Earthshot Prize Finalists will receive dedicated mentorship, resources and technical support through the year-long Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme.

That support includes access to the Prize’s robust network of influential experts and partners, including The Earthshot Prize’s Global Alliance of Partners (https://apo-opa.co/4fh0E6D), comprised of some of the world’s largest businesses, donors, investors and environmental organisations committed to climate action.

Finalists will also have access to Launchpad (https://apo-opa.co/3O1bhi2), Earthshot’s bespoke online finance platform to matchmake Earthshot solutions to a growing community of members made up of mission-aligned donors and investors seeking to speed proven environmental solutions to scale.

The Earthshot Prize is already gearing up for the 2025 Earthshot Prize. Nominations for the Prize’s fifth cohort of innovative solutions and entrepreneurs are now open.

If you missed last night’s spectacular live event you can watch repeat broadcasts of the star-studded ceremony from 07 November on DStv Catch Up, Showmax, and on multiple DStv channels across Africa from 08 November. Check your local television schedules for more details.

About The Earthshot Prize:

Founded by Prince William and incubated in the The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent platform/organisation, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than an award, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

For more information about The Earthshot Prize, visit: www.EarthshotPrize.org.