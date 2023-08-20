The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday (20/8) returned 5 (five) Indonesian citizens to their homeland from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's shelter in Port Sudan. The five Indonesian citizens are PMI in the household sector affected by the war in Sudan.

They work with employers and live in Khartoum, which previously decided not to participate in the evacuation. However, with the growing armed conflict that is still going on today, the five Indonesian citizens asked the Indonesian Embassy for help in evacuating.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko when sending off the five Indonesian citizens from Port Sudan expressed his gratitude that the five Indonesian citizens could be evacuated and left Khartoum in the midst of the Sudanese war situation. The Ambassador then advised PMI to be more careful in choosing to work abroad by following the provisions so they don't become victims of fraud, including working in countries that are not PMI's destination. Ambassador Sunarko also sent greetings to their respective families and prayed that the journey home would go smoothly.

The five Indonesian citizens expressed their gratitude for the attention of the Government of Indonesia and assistance from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum so that they could return to their homeland to meet their families.​