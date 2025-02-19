A top livestock health problem in Africa that touches the lives of millions of people relying on small ruminants for income and food security is the battle against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), affecting small ruminants. Sheep and goats are important in Central Africa, where a diversity of animal species-from cattle to camels, aquatic animals to wildlife -and small ruminants exists. Most of the above are found in the arid and semi-arid locations, where the asset serves as an important safety net for the poor, especially women and children and pastoralist groups, who are very much exposed to socioeconomic shocks. Unfortunately, PPR continues to ravage small ruminant herds, a highly contagious and fatal disease, creating all manner of disruptions in the socioeconomic environment and trade.

A regional meeting for key stakeholders will take place in Libreville, Gabon, on February 19-20, 2025, where the inaugural gathering will work towards strengthening the fight against PPR and other priority diseases in small ruminants. The event will be a notable landmark in moving forward the Pan-African Programme for the Eradication of PPR being spearheaded by African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) with the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the input of international partners including FAO and WOAH.

Objectives and Expected Outcomes

The main goal of the Libreville meeting is to raise awareness about the importance of PPR eradication, the objectives of the Pan-African Programme, and the benefits of such an initiative to the region’s livestock sector. The specific objectives of the event are:

• To present the Pan-African Programme for PPR eradication and the control of other small ruminant diseases.

• To provide an update on the current epidemiological situation of PPR in Central Africa.

• To discuss the challenges limiting progress in PPR eradication efforts and develop updated strategic action plans.

• To establish and validate the 2025 work plan for PPR control activities in the Central African region.

The meeting will also discuss how PPR eradication fits within the broader context of ECCAS's livestock development programs and its collaboration with AU-IBAR to control transboundary animal diseases (TADs).

Expected Results

The meeting aims to enhance understanding of the Pan-African PPR eradication programme, increase stakeholder awareness, develop control activities for Central Africa, strengthen regional coordination, and identify funding sources for national PPR activities.

Agenda Highlights

The event will include plenary discussions, presentations from experts, and group work sessions. It will cover regional PPR strategy, epidemiological situation, and control efforts. On the second day, it will review activities, alignment strategy, laboratory roles, and funding sources for national activities.

Participants

The event will bring together key stakeholders from ECCAS Member States, including Directors of Veterinary Services, representatives from breeding industries, animal health authorities, regional organizations such as CEBEVIRHA, and partners from AU-IBAR, FAO, and WOAH.

Conclusion

This meeting represents a pivotal moment in the effort to eradicate PPR in Central Africa. By bringing together key stakeholders and fostering awareness, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the Pan-African Programme for PPR eradication is poised to make significant progress in safeguarding the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and ensuring the health and productivity of Africa’s small ruminant populations. The successful implementation of these strategies will contribute to the overall goals of improving food security and resilience across the continent.

Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) is a highly contagious viral disease that has caused significant economic losses in Africa, impacting rural livelihoods. In response, the OIE and FAO have set a target to eradicate PPR by 2030 through the Global Strategy for its Control and Eradication (GCES-PPR). This strategy includes regional platforms to tackle the disease's cross-border spread.

The African Union has updated its Pan-African Strategy to align with the GCES-PPR, promoting coordinated efforts across the continent. In Central Africa, ECCAS plays a key role in livestock development and animal health policies, with its Regional Centre for Animal Health (SARC-AC) ensuring that interventions support both regional and global eradication goals.