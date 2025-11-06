First National Bank (FNB) has announced its partnership with WomenIN Festival 2025 (www.WeAreWomenIn.com), as a lead empowerment partner for the iconic event that brings together women from all walks of life for a phenomenal anticipated two days of celebrating women with purpose.

Taking place on 13–14 November at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground, the Festival brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, and community builders under the banner: “Limitless: No Labels, No Limits, No Apologies.” For FNB, the partnership isn’t just about presence—it’s about purpose. “As a financial institution, we’re intentional about supporting women in each and every role they play—business owners, leaders, caregivers, and changemakers,” says Nicole Sykes, Head of Women in Business at FNB. “Partnering with the WomenIN Festival 2025 allows us to show up in a way that’s visible, grounded, and future-focused.”

FNB’s decision to align with WomenIN stems from a shared belief - empowering women unlocks broader social and economic impact.

Both organisations are committed to building systems and providing tools that enable women not just to participate—but to lead, grow, and thrive. “WomenIN is more than a festival. It’s a platform for transformation,” Sykes says. “It encapsulates and mirrors our values around access, equity, and building something bigger than ourselves.”

The collaboration includes a range of initiatives designed to create real, tangible value for women. These include financial wellness sessions focused on money management and wealth-building, dynamic leadership roundtables bringing together trailblazers from across sectors through FNB’s Nav Marketplace and the WomenIN platform.

FNB will also highlight real, authentic stories—like women-led businesses that have grown through its enterprise development programmes—putting a face to the kind of change and impact it wants to scale. The WomenIN 2025 Festival is one aspect of our broader vision: “We’re not just showing up for the two days. We want to create ongoing pathways for women to connect, lead, and build lasting financial independence,” says Sykes. “Our vision is long-term. It’s legacy-focused.”

According to Sykes, it’s a mix of reach, track record, and a deep commitment to being more than just a financial institution. “We’ve built platforms, resources, and support systems tailored specifically for women in business. We’re not new to this. This partnership just takes it further.”

Nazlee Fredericks-Maharaj, founder of WomenIN, sees the collaboration as a catalyst. “This is bigger than an event or a campaign. It’s a movement, a call to action,” she says. “Together with FNB, we’re creating space for women to dream bigger, grow stronger, and connect in ways that have real impact—building not just confidence and soft skills, but also financial literacy and practical hard skills that empower women to succeed personally and professionally.”

Women entrepreneurs, professionals, and supporters can take part by attending WomenIN Festival 2025 and FNB-hosted sessions, joining FNB’s digital channels for ongoing educational programmes and initiatives tailored to Women in Business, designed to support growth at every stage.

Women across industries and life stages are encouraged to show up, speak out, and step into spaces built for real change.

“This is more than a partnership, it’s a movement. We invite every woman to step into her power, connect, and grow with us. We’re here to walk the journey with women, whether you’re building a business, leading a team, supporting your family and social circles or shaping your future. FNB is your partner in progress,” emphasises Nicole Sykes, Head of Women in Business at FNB.

Join the Movement

The WomenIN Festival is more than an event—it’s a holistic movement for women who are ready to step into their power, speak truth to systems, and create a future defined by collaboration, sisterhood, and impact.

