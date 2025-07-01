The Hazem Ben-Gacem Arab Scholars Program will support up to 15 students every year for five years through Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes at Tsinghua University in China.

The Scholar’s Program is available to students from Arab League countries.

The scholarship strengthens ties between the Arab States and China, giving students access to one of the most prestigious universities in China.

Distinguished ambassadors, dignitaries, and academic leaders gathered on Thursday, 26th June, at Tsinghua University in China (www.Tsinghua.edu.cn) to mark the official launch of the Hazem Ben-Gacem Arab Scholars Program, a landmark initiative to empower students from Arab League countries through world-class education while fostering academic excellence and cross-cultural collaboration.

This year, the Scholars Program will support six students from Arab League nations who are pursuing postgraduate courses at the historic university. This program is understood to be the first scholarship established at Tsinghua University specifically for students from Arab nations and aims to strengthen Sino-Arab relations.

Tsinghua University is a top-ranked Chinese university with a strong reputation in technology and engineering, often compared to MIT. Established in 1911, Tsinghua University has 20 colleges and 90 undergraduate programs, enabling it to offer a wide array of academic disciplines. Tsinghua alumni have made significant contributions to the economic, cultural, and technological development of China and also represent many of the nation’s political elite.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “For more than a thousand years, the Arab region and China have been bound by a vibrant exchange of goods, knowledge, and cultural dialogue. By enabling exceptional Arab students to study at Tsinghua, China’s pinnacle of academic excellence, we aim to develop leaders who will carry forward this agelong spirit of curiosity and collaboration, ensuring that the Arab-China relationship evolves as a beacon of cooperation in an increasingly fragmented world.”

Professor Yang Bin, Vice Chancellor of Tsinghua University Council, expressed the university's sincere gratitude for Mr. Hazem Ben-Gacem's generous donation. He noted that in recent years, Tsinghua has implemented a series of strategic initiatives to enhance its global impact, with particular emphasis on deepening engagement and cooperation with Arab League member states, which has significantly advanced cultural exchanges between both sides. The newly established Hazem Ben-Gacem Arab Scholars Program, funded by Mr. Hazem Ben-Gacem's donation, will support six incoming full-time master's students from Arab League countries. Professor Yang emphasized that this initiative will not only motivate recipients to pursue academic excellence but also serve as an important milestone in strengthening the friendship between Tsinghua and the Arab world. It vividly embodies the shared values of openness, inclusiveness, mutual respect, and the pursuit of common progress across cultures and borders.

The Hazem Ben-Gacem Arab Scholars Program will begin this academic year (2025-2026).

About Hazem Ben-Gacem:

Hazem Ben-Gacem is the Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital. Until September 2024, he was co-Chief Executive Officer at Investcorp, the Middle East’s largest non-sovereign private equity firm, chairing most of its private equity and infrastructure investment committees and overseeing all Investcorp’s activities in the Middle East, South East Asia, Japan, and China. Prior to that, Hazem led Investcorp’s European private equity and its global technology investment businesses. During his 30-year tenure, Hazem directly led over 40 private equity investments across most world regions. Hazem began his career in New York as a member of the M&A team at Credit Suisse First Boston.

Hazem has previously been a donor for different scholarship programs with Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, Harvard Kennedy School, and Oxford University.

Hazem serves on the Executive Boards of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and St Anthony’s College at Oxford University, and the Dean’s Council of the Harvard Medical School. In 2017, he founded the Harvard Office in Tunisia, the first formal presence for Harvard in the Arab world.

For more information, please visit www.BlueFiveCapital.com

About Tsinghua University Education Foundation (TUEF):

Founded in 1994, it is the first university education foundation established in China following the reform and opening up of China. The objective of TUEF is to foster the development of education in China, improve educational quality and academic research, advocate the culture and vision of Tsinghua University, and strive for philanthropic support from domestic and international organizations and individuals.

TUEF actively raises social resources, constantly optimizes project management, and steadily promotes the preservation and appreciation of value in efforts to help Tsinghua University move towards the goal of becoming a globally leading university. TUEF fully leverages the advantages of scientific and technological talents in Tsinghua University, supports public welfare services, and boosts social progress and human welfare through the development of education.

For more information, please visit www.Tsinghua.edu.cn