Fifteen aspiring sports journalists from around the world have been selected to take part in the IOC (www.Olympics.com/) Young Reporters Programme during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG). The selection follows strong global interest in the initiative, with 271 applications received from 32 countries after the revamped format of the programme was launched and applications opened (https://apo-opa.co/3PuLBhF) in September 2025.

Key facts:

Fifteen young journalists aged 21–25 from around the world have been selected for the IOC Young Reporters Programme at Dakar 2026.

The programme attracted 271 applications from 32 countries following its revamped format launched in September 2025.

Participants will gain hands-on experience reporting on a major multi-sport event while training alongside international media during Dakar 2026.

During the Dakar 2026 YOG, the participants will take part in an immersive training experience, gaining first-hand experience reporting on a major international multi-sport event, while working alongside professional media covering the YOG.

A globally representative cohort

The 15 selected Young Reporters, aged 21 to 25, represent a diverse mix of cultures, experiences and perspectives from across the Olympic Movement.

Six of the participants are from Africa, including three from host nation Senegal. The group also includes representatives from territories that will host future Olympic and Youth Olympic Games, together with participants from other regions across Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.

The selected Young Reporters are:

Oumou Koulsoum Balde (Senegal), Boubacar Diop (Senegal), Nathan Goddard-McCarthy (Barbados), Aissatou Ka (Senegal), Flavie Kazmierczak (France), Yue Liu (China), Simone Longo (Italy), Nkele Martin (Canada), Mahbubat Salahudeen (Nigeria), Hawa Sow Tall (Mauritania), Aina Vall (Spain), Joh Vonne Roberts (USA), Abigael Wafula (Kenya), Jack Young (Australia) and Evelyn Younger (Australia).

Learning journalism in a real Games-time environment

During Dakar 2026, the Young Reporters will train and work in the Main Press Centre alongside accredited international media, gaining practical experience while covering competitions and cultural activities taking place across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Led by senior Olympic media professionals and experienced journalists, the programme combines classroom sessions with hands-on reporting in the field.

Participants will receive specialised training in print journalism, sports photography, broadcasting and social media reporting, reflecting the evolving demands of the modern sports media landscape.

They will also gain experience working in mixed zones, press conferences and live event environments, while the stories, photos and video packages they produce will be published on the Young Reporters programme’s media platforms.

Continuing a YOG tradition

Launched ahead of the inaugural YOG in Singapore in 2010, the IOC Young Reporters Programme is a key initiative designed to help develop the next generation of sports journalists. Since its creation, 125 participants from 68 countries have taken part, many of whom have gone on to build careers in sports journalism and media, including at the Olympic Games and within organisations across the Olympic Movement.

The Dakar 2026 edition builds on this legacy while introducing updates that ensure the programme continues to evolve in line with the rapidly changing global media landscape, inspired by a recent independent review of the programme (https://apo-opa.co/3PuLBhF) conducted in 2025 by Dr Jessie Wilkie of the University of Canberra.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.