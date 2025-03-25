A devastating fire at the Bri-Mashamari camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Konduga, northeast Nigeria, has claimed the lives of three children and left thousands in urgent need of assistance. The International Rescue Committee (IRC), which runs facilities at the camp, is urgently calling on partners to come together and provide immediate relief and long-term recovery support for those affected.

The fire, which broke out on Monday afternoon, rapidly spread through the camp, destroying shelters and essential facilities. An estimated 12,600 individuals—75% of the camp’s population—have been affected.

The IRC is conducting a rapid needs assessment to determine the full scale of damage and identify immediate needs.

Babatunde Ojei, IRC’s Country Director for Nigeria, said,:

“The loss of homes and essential services is devastating, especially for a population that has already been displaced and facing the trauma of losing their homes and livelihoods, coupled with limited access to services. IRC’s Child Protection Safe Space, which was a lifeline for vulnerable children, providing psychosocial support, recreational activities, and protection services, has also been destroyed.

“The IRC is committed to working alongside government authorities, donors, and humanitarian partners to provide life-saving support and long-term recovery assistance. We must work together to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations, especially children, women and people with specific needs to safeguard their rights and provide them with the care and support they need to recover and thrive, and to protect them from further harm.”