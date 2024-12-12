Today, as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) will inaugurate the new diaTROPIX diagnostic manufacturing site in Mbao. This facility is one of just a few high-volume production sites in the region to achieve an international quality management standard (ISO 13485-certification) for rapid diagnostic tests and is working towards World Health Organization quality approval. The expansion, financially and technically supported by FIND (www.FINDdx.org) and Unitaid, aims to improve access to high-quality diagnostics for all.

“This project is driven by FIND’s vision of Diagnostics For All, and is a near perfect meld of three critical elements for strengthening the national/regional manufacturing ecosystem - innovation, technology transfer for local manufacturing and locally-driven partnership,” says Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, Chief Transformation Officer/CEO of FIND.

The African continent is one of the largest consumers of rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) globally, with over half a billion tests used annually, particularly for malaria and HIV. Until now, these tests have exclusively been sourced from outside the continent, leaving diagnostic supplies highly vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Centralization of production – particularly outside the continent – also exacerbates fragility during global crises and outbreaks.

As part of the enduring legacy of the COVID-19 response, FIND and Unitaid have been pivotal in strengthening regional manufacturing, a cornerstone of pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response strategies.

“The new manufacturing platform represents the realization of a bold vision to address the long-overlooked diagnostic needs across Africa. What was once an ambition is now a reality: Africa has a high-quality production platform, capable of ensuring supply security for essential rapid tests such as HIV and malaria, while also tackling the immense unmet need for diagnostics tailored to continent and region-specific diseases. Unitaid is proud to have supported the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in bringing this transformative vision to life,” says Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of Unitaid.

Following a call for Expressions of Interest (https://apo-opa.co/3Zx2R7s) in 2020 under the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator’s Diagnostics Pillar, FIND and Unitaid supported diaTROPIX in expanding its manufacturing capacity to 75 million units per year. They funded and facilitated technology transfer and training (https://apo-opa.co/3Pd4jat) from GADx (UK) and Bionote (Korea), whose partnership was crucial to the project's success. FIND and Unitaid supported expanding the business model beyond COVID-19 towards broader health priorities, ensuring quality and sustainability as demand for diagnostics evolves.

"The inauguration of the expanded Diatropix facility is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and shared commitment to public health. With the support of Unitaid and FIND, we are strengthening Africa’s capacity to produce high-quality, affordable diagnostics tailored to the continent's needs. This milestone not only represents a step forward for health security in the region but also reinforces our vision of making Senegal a hub for innovation and resilience in global health," says Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar.”

Regional manufacturing has the potential to significantly enhance access to diagnostics by tailoring products to meet the specific needs of local end users. This localized approach ensures that diagnostics are designed with regional health priorities, infrastructure, and resource constraints in mind, leading to more effective and accessible solutions for the communities they serve.

The Lancet Commission on Diagnostics (https://apo-opa.co/3ZBhdn8) published in 2021 highlighted those three major global health priorities – universal health coverage (UHC), antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and global health security – all urgently require improved access to diagnostics.

