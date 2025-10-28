Fincap Securities, a licensed investment bank and broker-dealer in Ghana, and Propartners (https://Propartners.com.gh), a licensed crowdfunding intermediary and platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to establish Structured Investment Vehicles (SIVs) dedicated to mobilizing capital for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana.

This partnership seeks to transform SME financing by combining Fincap’s corporate finance expertise with Propartners’ innovative crowdfunding model, creating a transparent and efficient mechanism for channeling investments into high-potential businesses. Through these Structured Investment Vehicles, the collaboration will enable investors to participate directly in regulated, impact-driven SME investment opportunities.

Access to affordable financing continues to be one of the greatest challenges faced by SMEs in Ghana. This initiative provides an alternative financing mechanism through regulated debt crowdfunding, offering investors a structured approach to invest in vetted enterprises while earning competitive returns.

According to Wisdom Anku, CEO of Propartners, “This collaboration marks a major step forward in our mission to empower SMEs through innovative financing solutions. By leveraging crowdfunding and structured investment vehicles, we can unlock capital for businesses that drive job creation and local economic development.”

This partnership integrates Fincap Securities’ strength in financial structuring and advisory services with Propartners’ regulated crowdfunding infrastructure, ensuring that SMEs not only receive funding but also benefit from sound financial guidance and transparency.

For more information about this partnership and how to participate, please contact:

Propartners

Email: info@propartners.com.gh

Phone: +233 (0)24 571 1223

Website: https://Propartners.com.gh



Fincap Securities

Email: ib@fincaps.net

Phone: +233 (0)59 397 3808

Website: www.Fincaps.net

About Fincap Securities:

Fincap Securities is a licensed investment bank in Ghana specializing in securities trading, capital raising, financial advisory, and investment solutions across multiple sectors. The firm is committed to driving innovation and empowering businesses through tailored financial services.

About Propartners:

Propartners is a licensed Crowdfunding Intermediary and Platform under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ghana framework. The company provides a regulated platform for businesses to raise capital transparently while offering investors access to vetted opportunities.