The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that Nillian Mulemi, CEO of the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund), will speak at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, set to take place October 16–20 in Cape Town. Mulemi will provide comprehensive insights into the significance of financial support mechanisms within the petroleum sector, and will explore capacity building in the oil and gas industry.

As Petrofund's CEO, Mulemi brings 16 years of extensive experience in leading Namibia's petroleum industry capacity-building program. Since 2002, she has overseen the training of over 300 Namibians in vital fields for the petroleum sector. Mulemi's commitment goes beyond Petrofund; she previously served as a Development Officer at the Windhoek International School and worked with an NGO promoting gender equality. Her leadership also ensures the responsible management of the National Petroleum Training Funds and compliance with legal training obligations in Namibia.

Namibia's recent hydrocarbon discoveries mark a significant step towards tapping its petroleum resources and expanding energy sector activities. To fully capitalize on these finds and promote responsible industry growth, a skilled workforce is paramount. Petrofund addresses this need by actively fostering expertise among Namibian citizens in petroleum exploration and production through tailored capacity-building programs. These initiatives empower local talent with the essential knowledge and competencies needed for active industry engagement.

Additionally, the fund ensures that oil exploration companies operating in Namibia contribute an agreed-upon sum to support these capacity-building programs. This financial support is a key driver for empowering local talent and advancing education and training initiatives.

The fund collaborates with educational institutions to bolster their programs in line with the petroleum industry's needs. This support not only fosters academic development but also bridges the gap between theory and practical industry knowledge. While a significant portion of the funds allocated are dedicated to in-house training programs, these initiatives provide Namibian citizens with hands-on experience, exposure to industry practices, and the opportunity to develop practical skills.

By investing in local talent and knowledge, Petrofund ensures that the nation can harness its petroleum resources efficiently and responsibly. Petrofund's efforts contribute to the sustainable growth of Namibia's petroleum industry.

“In the oil and gas sector, capacity building and funding are the cornerstones of success. Petrofund’s role in training Namibian citizens and actively engaging with oil exploration companies to invest in education is exemplary. It showcases the symbiotic relationship between industry growth and empowered local talent. As such, Mulemi’s insights will undoubtedly enrich our discussion on the vital role of capacity-building finance in the energy sector,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Looking ahead, Mulemi's participation at AEW 2023 promises to bring invaluable insights and expertise to the forefront of discussions, contributing to a deeper understanding of the energy landscape in Namibia and beyond. Her extensive experience in capacity building and her dedication to the growth of the petroleum industry make her a highly anticipated speaker at this premier energy event.

About African Energy Week:

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com