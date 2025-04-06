Nationals inside the country and abroad have contributed over 800 thousand Nakfa in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Mr. Fesehaye Tesfamicael, Chairman of the Association, reported that members of the Swedish branch of the association, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Germany, and the ‘Tsinat’ and ‘Awet Nhafash’ groups contributed a total of 617,619 Nakfa.

Additionally, the ‘Paltalk EPLF HIGDEF Vision Room’ group in Denmark contributed 170,452 Nakfa in support of female war-disabled veterans in Denden Camp, Asmara. Former students of the ex-Comboni School in Asmara also contributed 23,000 Nakfa to support the Association.

At the handover ceremony conducted on 4 April, contributors of the support stated that the contributions made by nationals both inside the country and abroad reflect the honor and respect they have for the war-disabled veterans, as well as the strong bond they maintain with their homeland.