Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)

The Africa Women Innovation&Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) announces the finalists for the prestigious AWIEF Awards for 2025. 

Held annually as part of the AWIEF Conference, the AWIEF Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs and business leaders across the African continent. The aim is to shine a spotlight on women who are driving innovation, building impactful businesses, advancing gender equality, and contributing to Africa’s inclusive economic growth and sustainable development. 

“The AWIEF Awards are a powerful platform to honour women whose innovation, resilience, and leadership are shaping the future of Africa,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and CEO. “Our 2025 finalists embody the transformative role women entrepreneurs play in creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.” 

This year’s finalists were selected by an international panel of judges from a highly competitive pool of outstanding nominees spanning diverse sectors, from technology and agriculture to energy, creative industries, and social entrepreneurship. Their journeys exemplify the resilience, ingenuity, and leadership of African women shaping the future of the continent. 

AWIEF AWARDS 2025 FINALISTS (listed in alphabetical order) 

Young Entrepreneur Award 

Norah Kimathi – Kenya 
Enyo Kossiwa Midjresso-Amouzou – Togo 
Chisom Victory Okorie – Nigeria 

Empowerment Award 

Mathildah Amollo – Kenya 
Naima Mohamed – Somalia 
Mampho Sotshongaye – South Africa 

Energy Entrepreneur Award 

Chenez Henderson – South Africa 
Rufaro Marufu – Zimbabwe 
Nidal Tafah – Morocco 

Creative Industry Award 

Mahlet Afework – Ethiopia 
Stella Ndekile – Nigeria 
Soraya da Piedade – Angola 

Social Entrepreneur Award 

Farana Boodhram – South Africa 
Naom Monari – Kenya 
Barbara Nabigambo – Uganda 

Agri Entrepreneur Award 

Linda Davis – Kenya 
Ruth Ede – Nigeria 
Millicent Okumu – Kenya 
Josephine Takundwa – Zimbabwe 

Tech Entrepreneur Award 

Vivian Arinaitwe – Uganda 
Maryanne Gichanga – Kenya 
Naledi Magowe – Botswana 

Recognizing Africa’s Women Leaders 

The AWIEF Awards continue to champion women-led innovation and enterprise across Africa, celebrating women who are not only creating successful businesses but also making a positive social and economic impact in their communities and beyond. 

Join Us at AWIEF2025 

The winners of the AWIEF Awards 2025 will be announced at awards ceremony and gala dinner which will take place during the AWIEF Conference, Exhibition and Awards, taking place on 30 – 31 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the celebration and connect with Africa’s most inspiring women entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and business leaders. 

To register and book your delegate ticket for AWIEF2025, please follow this link: https://apo-opa.co/3HY5cDF

Media Contact:
Yolanda Mtshawu 
Email: info@awieforum.org
Phone: +27 21 002 8264 

