The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, today chaired a high-level preparatory meeting of the Organising Committee for the 13th edition of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l’Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games, which Seychelles is proud to host from 1st to 11th August 2025.

Held at State House, the meeting brought together all key stakeholders, including senior government officials, representatives of the Local Organising Committee, law enforcement and emergency services, youth and sports authorities, volunteers' coordinators, and partners from both the public and private sectors.

The meeting served as a comprehensive final review of operational readiness across key sectors, including logistics, infrastructure, security, medical services, and transportation. It also assessed the overall experience being curated for athletes and delegations from the Indian Ocean region. The President was briefed on progress and final preparations in each area, aimed at ensuring a successful and memorable edition of the Games.

President Ramkalawan expressed his satisfaction with the level of commitment demonstrated by all teams involved and reiterated the importance of national unity, hospitality, and professionalism in showcasing Seychelles to the region. He commended the efforts of all those who have contributed to the months of planning and coordination leading up to the event.

“The CJSOI Games is not just a sporting event—it is a celebration of youth, culture, and regional solidarity. As hosts, we have the opportunity to make this edition a legacy moment for our young people and the entire nation. Let us work together to deliver an exceptional event that reflects the warmth and spirit of Seychelles,” said President Ramkalawan.

The 2025 CJSOI Games will see participation from seven member countries, with hundreds of young athletes competing across various disciplines, alongside cultural exchanges that promote friendship, understanding, and youth empowerment. Seychelles stands ready to welcome the Indian Ocean youth with open arms.

Also present for the meeting were the Minister of Youth, Sport and Family, Mrs. Marie Celine Zialor, Minister for Lands and Housing, Mr. Billy Rangasamy, Principal Secretary for Youth and Sport, Mr. Ralph Jean Louis, Principal Secretary for the President's Office, Ms. Theresa Dogley, CEO of Seychelles Infrastructure Agency (SIA), Mr. Gitesh Shah, CEO of the National Sport Council (NSC), Mr. Mark Arrisol, Commissioner of the CJSOI Games, Mr. Lucas George, Dr. Julie Shamlaye, and additional key representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Seychelles Police, National Sport Council, and the Seychelles National Youth Council.