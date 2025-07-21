Consulting firm EY has joined the 2025 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place on September 3-4 in Luanda – as a Gold Sponsor. EY’s return to the event reflects its commitment to supporting Angolan oil, gas and infrastructure projects, and comes as the country seeks new sources of finance to advance projects and support sustainable economic growth.

Angola’s oil and gas sector is rapidly growing, as companies increase their investments and new players enter the market. Striving to sustain oil production above one million barrels per day (bpd) while reaching 445,000 bpd in refining capacity, the country is promoting investment across the entire oil and gas value chain. It’s strategic position at the intersection of Southern and Central Africa, combined with decades-long experience as a major producer and commitment to industry reform, makes it an attractive market for foreign capital. As the market grows, so does the demand for financial and tax support.

Stepping into this picture, EY represents a strong partner for global and regional operators. Offering a suite of consulting, assurance, tax and transaction services, EY has long-played an instrumental role in supporting Angolan projects. With teams across 150 countries worldwide, the company brings its global expertise to the Angolan market, supporting project development through assurance, tax, law, strategy and transaction solutions. The company has been active in Angola for 68 years, providing services that are designed to assist energy and resource companies in navigating challenges and expanding their investments.

Beyond offering support for global companies, EY’s experience in the Angolan market provides an avenue for local SMEs to expand their footprint in the country’s oil and gas sector. By providing tailored financing solutions for SMEs, the company works with local SMEs as they navigate the challenges and opportunities present across the market.

As the largest event of its kind in the country, AOG 2025 has evolved to become the premier platform for signing deals. Bringing together Angolan government agencies, global operators and leading technology and service providers, the event seeks to spur a new wave of investment across the Angolan oil and gas value chain. EY’s sponsorship reflect its commitment to supporting this development and will strengthen conversations around financing oil and gas projects in Angola.