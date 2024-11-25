Statement by UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

When conflict and disaster force women and girls to flee their communities and homes, they face grave danger. Displacement takes a devastating toll on their well-being and leaves them exposed to violence and abuse.

As livelihoods and safety nets vanish in emergencies, rates of gender-based violence can skyrocket. Shattered protection systems mean inadequate services and support, leaving many survivors struggling to recover on their own.

UNFPA is determined to end the scourge of gender-based violence, to protect women and girls, and to assist survivors on their journey to recovery.

As the lead United Nations agency for addressing gender-based violence in humanitarian settings, last year we provided services and protection from gender-based violence for 6 million people. We established 1,000 safe spaces offering comprehensive services, including legal aid and psychosocial support. And we are continually investing in long-term prevention strategies that address gender inequality and root causes that fuel cycles of violence.

This vital work provides hope and support when and where it is needed most. Together with our partners – including governments, civil society, and women-led organizations working at the grassroots level – we have saved and transformed countless lives. Still, the needs are staggering.

Every survivor of gender-based violence deserves protection, quality care, and access to justice. Yet, less than a quarter of the funding needs for essential prevention and protection services in emergencies have been met this year.

Along with more resources, there is also a need for strengthened laws and policies that protect women and girls in humanitarian settings and beyond. Men and boys also need to be engaged in interrupting patterns of violence and helping change harmful attitudes and gender norms.

As we mark this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, let us renew our commitment to a world where every woman and girl can enjoy dignity and equality, living free from all forms of violence and harm.

It will take all of us to ensure that women and girls everywhere can navigate their futures safely and without fear. They must know that the world stands by their side, just as UNFPA does every day.