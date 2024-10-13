The European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the Great Lakes Region, Ambassador Johan Borgstam, visited Rwanda between 10 and12 October, as part of a broader mission in the Great Lakes Region.

In this first visit to the region since his recent appointment, Ambassador Borgstam met with His Excellency President Paul Kagame, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Mubarakh Muganga, Secretary General NISS, Aimable Havugiyaremye, senior officials of the Government of Rwanda, EU Heads of Mission, and partners, including representatives of civil society and private sector. His visit underscores the European Union’s commitment to contribute to peace, security and prosperity in the Great Lakes region and the implementation of the EU Great Lakes Strategy.

On this occasion, Ambassador Borgstam said: “The European Union and Rwanda share a strong and vibrant partnership. My discussions with His Excellency the President as well as government members focused on the regional situation – both on challenges related to security but also on ways to realize the full economic and developmental potential of the region. Our ongoing cooperation aims to address the root causes of insecurity and to build shared opportunities for all countries in the region. I was also happy to be able to engage with colleagues in civil society and young Rwandan entrepreneurs.

Ambassador of the European Union to Rwanda Belen Calvo Uyarra said: “I am pleased to welcome the EU Special Representative for the Great Lakes Johan Borgstam to Rwanda as part of his first visit to the region. The European Union stands firmly with Rwanda and the Great Lakes region in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development, and his visit is a testament to this. We remain committed to supporting dialogue and long-term regional solutions.”

Discussions between Ambassador Borgstam and Rwanda Government officials took place in the framework of his mandate as European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the Great Lakes region, which include: to support regional mediation and facilitation efforts, such as the Luanda and Nairobi processes and to contribute to building a stronger, comprehensive and more strategic partnership with all the countries in the Great Lakes region, in particular Rwanda, DRC, Burundi and Uganda, to enhance prosperity and security.

Appointed as European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the period from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2025, Ambassador Borgstam’s mission is to support the implementation of the renewed EU Great Lakes Strategy, whose objectives include: to contribute to peace, stability and security in the Great Lakes region, by promoting de-escalation of tensions and supporting dialogue and long-term regional solutions to crisis and conflicts, in particular in Eastern DRC; and to contribute to the regional efforts to transform the root causes of insecurity and instability into shared opportunities, unlocking the region’s full potential. The EU Strategy further aims at supporting stronger regional integration, as a stabilisation factor that can drive future prosperity for the region and the entire continent.