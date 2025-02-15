The European Union (EU) has committed TZS 17.8 billion (€6.5 million) to empower Tanzanian civil society, focusing on key areas such as good governance, media freedom, youth empowerment, and public financial accountability. This investment, funded through the Civil Society Thematic Programme and the Finance for Growth Action, aims to foster a more transparent, just, and inclusive society by strengthening the voices of citizens and institutions.

"Today, as we formalize these grant contracts, we are doing more than signing documents. We are forging partnerships built on trust, shared aspirations, and a commitment to amplifying the voices of those who often go unheard," said EU Ambassador to Tanzania Christine Grau at a formal signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam. "A thriving civil society is indispensable—it ensures accountability, strengthens democratic governance, and enriches our communities."

The four selected projects underwent a competitive selection process and will be implemented by Tanzanian and international organizations over the coming years. These projects are

Empowering Journalists for Informed Communities in Tanzania – TZS 5.28 Billion (€2 Million): Implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and Jamii Forums, this project aims to enhance public access to credible, high-quality media content, particularly for women, youth, and rural communities. By strengthening journalists’ capacity to produce impactful stories and counter misinformation, the initiative will support informed civic engagement. “Now more than ever, good journalism is particularly important, not just to counter the proliferation of hate speech and mis- and disinformation but to contribute to building a more transparent, accountable, and democratic society in Tanzania,” said Fausta Musokwa, programme manager of the IMS programme in Tanzania.

Vijana Plus – TZS 5.28 Billion (€2 Million): Led by Save the Children and Tanzania Bora Initiative, this initiative focuses on youth empowerment by strengthening the capacity of youth-led CSOs and young leaders. A key component is the establishment of a Youth Sounding Board to advise the EU on youth-related policies and programs. "As a young person involved in the EU-Vijana Plus initiative, I believe in the transformative power of youth voices, networking, peer-driven learning, and positive engagement. Through this initiative, we—the youth of today—are not just advisors; we are architects of change, solution creators, and peer educators. Empowering youth-led organizations means empowering our future. " said Arafat Lesheve-Young Leader

Safeguarding Rule of Law, Civic Space, and Accountability in Tanzania – TZS 3.96 Billion (€1.5 Million): A consortium of East Africa Law Society (EALS), Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association (ZAFELA), and led by Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), this project aims to strengthen legal protections, expand access to justice, and safeguard civic space. Restrictive laws and shrinking civic space threaten these rights, making it essential to equip CSOs and legal professionals with the skills to challenge unjust policies, advocate for reforms, and defend human rights. The project fosters partnerships among key stakeholders, enhances legal protections, and promotes civic engagement. Tracking violations, facilitating dialogue between CSOs and state actors, and using strategic litigation ensure justice and safeguard the rights of marginalized communities.

"Defending rights, strengthening justice, and expanding civic space—this initiative empowers communities, legal professionals, and civil society to uphold the rule of law and advance accountability in Tanzania." said Onesmo Paul Olengurumwa, National Coordinator, THRDC.

Empowering Citizen Agency for Public Financial Governance – TZS 2.64 Billion (€1 Million): Implemented by WAJIBU – Institute of Public Accountability and Policy Forum, this project promotes citizen participation in public financial governance. It will generate and disseminate critical information on public finance management while empowering accountability actors to advocate for transparency and accountability. “The action will enhance engagement of CSOs, Media and Citizens with decision makers through structured forums and platforms at local and national levels to create more opportunities for public participation and domestic accountability,” said CPA Ludovick Utouh the Executive Director of WAJIBU - Institute of Public Accountability.

The grant signing ceremony brought together representatives from human rights organizations, youth groups, media organizations, and governance-focused CSOs, alongside EU officials. This investment underscores Team Europe's long-standing commitment to Tanzanian civil society and its recognition of the crucial role these organizations play in driving positive change and fostering a more inclusive society.