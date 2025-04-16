The Partnership Dialogue meeting between the European Union and the Republic of Zambia took place in Lusaka on 16 April 2025. The dialogue was co-chaired by Ms Rita Laranjinha, Managing Director for Africa of the European External Action Service, together with Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Heads of Mission of the European Union, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy and Sweden, as well as non-resident Heads of Mission of Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Poland and Spain took part in the dialogue. The European Commission Directorate General for International Partnerships was represented by Hors-Classe Adviser Henrik Hololei. Partnership dialogue is a yearly formal high-level engagement where the EU and Zambia discuss strategic priorities of their partnership.

“Africa is high on our agenda. In the current geopolitical context, partnerships grounded in shared values and interests are more important than ever. The European Union and Zambia are natural partners – committed to democratic governance, peace and security, inclusive and sustainable development, and a rules-based international order”, stated Rita Laranjinha. This year marks the 25th anniversary of partnership between the EU and the African Union and 50 years of EU cooperation with Zambia, a key partner in Southern Africa.

The Partnership Dialogue covered a broad range of issues. Partners discussed the rapidly evolving geopolitical context and exchanged views on global challenges, from peace and security to climate change and environmental protection. Partners confirmed their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and exchanged views on reforms of multilateral institutions.

Significant part of the Partnership Dialogue was dedicated to governance and human rights, legislative and electoral reforms and the role of civil society.

Regional security was prominent in the discussion. The EU reconfirmed its strong relations with the region, including the recent EU-SADC Ministerial meeting and the long-standing support to COMESA with almost EUR €100 million to develop circular economy, trade in services, digital policies with a focus on intra-regional trade competitiveness and markets access.

Discussion focused also on business enabling environment and necessary reforms to facilitate foreign investment and local entrepreneurship.

The EU and Zambia celebrate 50 years of strong partnership, with a positive agenda contributing to Zambia’s sustainable and inclusive growth, green transition, human development and social resilience. The European Union is Zambia’s first development partner. Collectively, as Team Europe, the EU and Member States provide around 140 million EUR annually in grants. Through its Global Gateway Strategy, the European Union mobilises investment from private sector and European financing institutions. In the period of 2021-2027, the EU provides over EUR 500 million in grants, with EUR 153 million earmarked for 2025-2027 to support sectors of energy, water, transport, raw materials value chains, as well as education and access to justice.

“Global Gateway represents a shift in the EU strategic approach to partnerships. We are offering quality investment in areas where both the EU and Zambia share interest to work together. Investments that enhance local value addition, benefit local communities, create quality jobs, promote highest environmental, social and governance standards”, explained Henrik Hololei.

EU and Zambia have concluded Strategic partnerships on Critical Raw Materials, on the development of the Lobito Corridor and on Forestry. EU invests in development of economic activity around strategic corridors, from agriculture and support to start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises, circular economy, to local value chains related to critical raw materials. Education, skills development and governance are key elements of EU support.