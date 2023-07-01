Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the project aims to enhance compliance with international minerals sourcing standards, support sector digitalization, strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) skills in the mining sector, and improve the application of international social and environmental protection standards.

During the EU-Rwanda Business Forum in Kigali, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH launched the 'Sustainable Development of the Mining Sector in Rwanda' project - underscoring their commitment to driving sustainable growth in the country's mining industry.

The project launch, officiated by EU Director-General for International Partnerships, Mr. Koen Doens; RMB CEO, Amb. Yamina Karitanyi and GIZ Rwanda Country Director, Mr. Martin Kraft, signifies a significant milestone towards strengthening entrepreneurship, improving the business environment, and enhancing investment attractiveness in Rwanda's mining sector.

The project is jointly funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and will be implemented by GIZ in cooperation with RMB. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it aims to enhance compliance with international minerals sourcing standards, support sector digitalization, strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) skills in the mining sector, and improve the application of international social and environmental protection standards.

“This partnership will support Rwanda's commitment to sustainable and responsible practices in mining, enhance ongoing efforts towards the sector's professionalisation, compliance and digitalization,” said Amb. Yamina Karitanyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.

Belen Calvo Uyarra, Ambassador of the European Union to Rwanda: “We are excited to witness today the launch of the project jointly funded by the European Union and the BMZ to support sustainable development of the mining sector in Rwanda. This multi-donor action aims to strengthen the contribution of the mining sector to economic and social development through a holistic, complementary, and demand-oriented capacity development approach. The mining sector in Rwanda has outstanding growth potential. The EU-Rwanda Business Forum seeks to mobilise European investors for consolidating the artisanal mining sector and setting up modern value-additive processing and exploration. Team Europe is here to support Rwanda’s ambition to develop domestic industry into a regional hub for mineral services and promote scale and sustainability.”

The European Union has been actively engaged in Rwanda, advocating for sustainable development and supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and create opportunities for its citizens. GIZ, commissioned by BMZ, brings its expertise and experience to drive impactful interventions and foster sustainable practices. This collaborative effort between the EU, Germany, and RMB aims to bolster Rwanda's contribution to the regional, continental and global mining industry.