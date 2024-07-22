The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) worth €15 million to the benefit of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The objective of this assistance measure is to support Mauritania’s land and maritime surveillance and deterrence capacities.

This support seeks to enhance the protection of the national territory and territorial waters of Mauritania. It will also help fight illegal activities at sea which have the potential to undermine the security and authority of Mauritania, thereby contributing to keep Mauritania stable, and provide better security conditions for the civilian population in the country and in the region.

Concretely, the EPF support will provide individual protective equipment, medical equipment, multi-purpose aeronautical equipment and a patrol boat.

Today’s decision responds to a request made by the Mauritanian authorities and demonstrates the European Union’s commitment to continue its strong and comprehensive partnership with Mauritania.