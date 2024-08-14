The European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, HERA, will procure and donate 175 420 doses of the MVA-BN® vaccine, the only FDA and EMA-approved mpox vaccine, as an immediate response to the mpox outbreak in Africa. In addition, the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic will donate 40 000 doses to HERA. The Africa CDC will distribute the vaccines according to regional needs.

Through the Africa CDC, these vaccines will be distributed to affected countries. Furthermore, HERA is in collaboration with the Africa CDC with the aim to expand access to mpox diagnostics and sequencing in the region, with a €3.5 million grant foreseen for early autumn.

Africa CDC declared on 13 August a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security, to respond to the escalating public health concern across the region. Africa CDC has called upon the international community to support its efforts in mobilising 2 million vaccines, a call to which HERA has responded immediately.

Background

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine and the only mpox vaccine approved in the EU/EEA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®). U.S. and Switzerland (marketed as JYNNEOS®), and in Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®). MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general adult population (18 years and older) in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox.

Currently, only two African countries have granted Emergency Use Authorization for the MVA-BN vaccine, but the WHO last week requested Bavarian Nordic to submit an Expression of Interest for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of the vaccine, which could accelerate its accessibility to African countries where national regulatory approvals are not yet in place.

HERA has worked with Bavarian Nordic since the 2022 mpox outbreak, initially through direct procurement agreements, followed by the signing of a joint procurement agreement which has enabled EU Member States and additional countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) as well as Western Balkan countries to procure the mpox vaccine for national use.