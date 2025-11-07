The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, joined other distinguished leaders for a high-level discussion at the Africa Rising Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday.

The panel, themed “Strengthening African-led Peace and Security Initiatives,” convened leaders to explore how African institutions and regional mechanisms can more effectively respond to the continent’s peace and security challenges.

In his remarks, Ambassador Diene said durable solutions must be rooted in African ownership and leadership, in line with the African Union’s vision of “African solutions to African problems”.

He emphasised the importance of deepened partnerships and sustained collaboration among African governments, regional bodies, and international partners in mobilising funding to sustain efforts to end conflicts and consolidate peace and stability.

“Funding remains critical to sustaining AUSSOM’s peace efforts in Somalia,” Ambassador Diene said, adding that locally-led solutions have lasting impact on peace efforts.

“Somali-led dialogue and reconciliation offer the best way forward, even as we continue efforts to degrade and defeat Al-Shabaab. The ongoing reflection on how Africa and the African Union can do more and better in championing African-led solutions is vital for lasting peace.”

Other panelists included Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, the African Union Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, and Ambassador El-Ghassim Wane, former Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), who emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration among African countries to ensure peace and security.

Ambassador Mulamula highlighted the critical importance of conflict prevention, urging African countries to prioritise early dialogue and proactive engagement rather than waiting for crises to escalate.

“My call is that we need to invest more in conflict prevention. Prevention works if you invest in prevention measures. Use what is existing and make it work,” said Ambassador Mulamula, who also underscored the significant and growing roles women and youth continue to play in peace processes across the continent, calling for their full inclusion as essential actors in peacebuilding. “Peacekeeping works best when politically grounded, locally owned and contextually adapted.”

Ambassador Diene later followed proceedings of an expert session that further examined ongoing African peace initiatives, including how the AU and regional organisations can strengthen their coordination in conflict resolution and post-conflict recovery.

The Africa Rising Conference is convened by Chatham House and its partner Amani Africa, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The annual gathering provides a platform for dialogue among African and global leaders on the continent’s peace, governance, and development agenda.