Ethiopia has successfully concluded the second round of its nationwide novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) campaign, reaching more than 16.8 million children across ten regions. Led by the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Rotary International, and other immunization partners, the campaign was conducted from 30 May to 2 June 2025.

With an administrative coverage of 105%, the campaign integrated essential maternal and child health services to maximize its reach and impact. While the primary target group was children under five, the age range was extended to include children up to ten years in Kellem and West Guji zones of Oromia Region, following localized risk assessments.

“Ethiopia’s leadership and coordination have been exemplary,” said Dr Owen L. Kaluwa, WHO Representative in Ethiopia. “In the first round, over 15.3 million children were vaccinated with nOPV2, achieving 103% coverage. These efforts are vital as the country continues to respond to outbreaks, with 69 cases reported across multiple regions between 2024 and March 2025.”

Throughout the campaign, WHO played a pivotal role in ensuring its success. In close collaboration with the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and UNICEF, WHO supported pre-campaign preparations, including resource mobilization, training of health workers, and real-time monitoring using tools like the Open Data Kit (ODK). WHO also deployed independent monitors and quality assurance surveyors in nearly half of the selected regions, enabling immediate corrective actions and contributing to higher coverage rates. Additionally, WHO Field Officers and STOP consultants supported preparedness assessments, microplanning, cold chain inventory, and training of team supervisors.

The integrated campaign strategy is central to reducing mortality and morbidity from vaccine-preventable diseases. During the first round, a total of 104,000 zero-dose (62,000) and under-vaccinated children (42,000) were identified and vaccinated—highlighting the campaign’s success in reaching previously missed populations.

Key Achievements from the Second Round are:

48,363 zero-dose children vaccinated, bringing the cumulative total to over 110,000 across both rounds.

654 children immunized at official border entry points with Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan.

31,253 supervisory visits conducted, resulting in 365 acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) alerts, with 81 confirmed cases and samples collected for laboratory analysis.

Independent monitoring and Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) surveys confirmed high campaign quality, with 98% of 52,120 children verified as vaccinated and 90% of lots passing the quality threshold.

In addition to nOPV2 vaccination, the campaign facilitated catch-up immunizations for zero-dose and under-vaccinated children and supported the identification and referral of women with obstetric fistula for treatment—demonstrating a holistic approach to public health.

WHO remains committed to supporting Ethiopia’s regions, zones, and woredas in achieving high immunization coverage and maintaining robust disease surveillance systems to protect every child.