A two-day workshop on advancing disability-inclusive health services in Ethiopia concluded successfully in Adama City, marking a significant step toward promoting health equity for persons with disabilities.

Organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MOH) and Humanity and Inclusion (HI), the event brought together stakeholders from across the health and social affairs sectors.

The workshop, held from November 25-26, was a direct response to the Ministry of Health’s call for consultations to integrate disability inclusion into the nation’s health system. It served as the first phase of implementing WHO's Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities: Guide for Action, a framework that offers a phased approach to improving health outcomes for individuals with disabilities.

The workshop was attended by 37 participants from diverse array of organizations, including key departments from the Ministry of Health, regional health bureaus, Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons with Disabilities (FEAPD) ,and local and international NGOs such as Humanity and Inclusion(HI), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Society Christian blind mission (CBM),Cheshire Ethiopia, Clinton health access initiatives (CHAI) and the Ethiopian Center for Disability Development.

Discussions centered on fostering a shared understanding of the challenges facing persons with disabilities in accessing health services and the development of actionable strategies to address these gaps.

The initiative builds on 40 key recommendations outlined in WHO’s Global Report on Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities. These recommendations emphasize the need for inclusive policies, resource allocation, and sustainable programs to eliminate health inequities experienced by persons with disabilities.

The workshop achieved several important milestones. Participants conducted an initial mapping of organizations and partners actively working on health and disability issues, ensuring a clearer understanding of the collaborative landscape.

They also received detailed guidance on the Disability Inclusion Guide for Action, a structured approach to incorporating disability considerations into the health sector, and reached a consensus on the next steps.

With the workshop serving as a foundation, the next steps outlined include forming the National Technical Working Group, led by the Ministry of Health, which will drive the process forward.

A detailed situational assessment will then evaluate the current state of disability-inclusive health services within Ethiopia’s health system. Based on these findings and WHO’s recommendations, a comprehensive action plan will be developed. Once finalized, this plan will be implemented alongside a monitoring and evaluation framework to measure its impact effectively.

This initiative reflects Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind in accessing equitable health services. By embedding disability inclusion into health systems, the country is taking a critical step toward meeting its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and achieving sustainable development goals related to health and well-being.

This workshop sets the stage for transformational change, offering hope for a more inclusive health system that meets the needs of all Ethiopians, regardless of ability.