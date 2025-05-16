Eswatini’s efforts to scale up investment in its mining and renewable energy sectors will take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, with the kingdom’s Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Prince Lonkhokhela Dlamini confirmed to speak. Taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 is the continent’s premier energy event and will spotlight Eswatini’s strategic initiatives to attract foreign investment in critical minerals, support energy independence and advance sustainable development.

Prince Dlamini’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 reinforces Eswatini’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and international forums to attract capital and technology into both its mining and energy sectors. The kingdom recently celebrated a major milestone with the financial close and construction launch of the 13.5 MW Lower Maguduza Hydro Power Project, a public-private initiative that underscores Eswatini’s drive to achieve greater energy independence and sustainability through renewables.

Eswatini is also making significant progress toward universal energy access through the newly launched Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation (ASCENT) project. Backed by international financial institution the World Bank, this initiative aims to connect 50,000 new households – benefitting 200,000 people – to electricity using both on- and off-grid solutions, with a focus on underserved rural communities. Supported by over $100 million in concessional financing, the ASCENT project will enhance energy security, build institutional capacity and improve livelihoods, making Eswatini one of Africa’s frontrunners in equitable and sustainable electrification.

In the mining sector, Eswatini is actively working to position itself as an emerging market for critical minerals, following the launch of the second phase of a national mineral mapping program in partnership with South Africa’s Council for Geoscience in November 2023. Using AI-based geoscientific techniques, this initiative seeks to unlock the country’s vast yet underexplored mineral wealth – ranging from gold and iron ore to a broader portfolio of high-demand critical minerals. As part of its outreach to global investors, Eswatini is creating an enabling environment for private sector participation in mineral exploration, production and job creation.

Stepping into this picture, Minister Dlamini’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 aligns with the goals of Eswatini to open its doors to investors in both energy and mining. By sharing insights into investment opportunities, policy developments and major projects, Minister Dlamini will not only promote greater foreign spending in the kingdom, but position Eswatini as a top destination for energy and mining developers.

“With strong regional partnerships and a focus on innovation, Eswatini is rapidly becoming a compelling destination for critical mineral exploration and clean energy investment,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.