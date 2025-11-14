Eskom’s Chief Nuclear Officer, Velaphi Ntuli, is set to speak at the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) G20 African Energy Investment Forum, where he will spotlight the pivotal role of nuclear energy in shaping a reliable, sustainable and inclusive power future for Africa. As the continent intensifies efforts to expand access to affordable electricity and transition toward cleaner energy systems, Ntuli’s participation comes at a time of renewed interest in nuclear technology as a cornerstone of long-term energy resilience.

Eskom’s Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, located near Cape Town, is not only South Africa’s sole nuclear power facility but also the largest in Africa. The plant has been a critical contributor to South Africa’s energy stability since it was commissioned in the 1980s, providing around 5% of the country’s electricity. Today, Koeberg stands as a symbol of Africa’s engineering capabilities and a testament to the role nuclear energy can play in reducing carbon emissions while ensuring grid reliability.

Koeberg is undergoing a significant life extension project, aimed at extending the facility’s operational lifespan by another 20 years and delivering approximately 1,860 MW of baseload power. The initiative represents a major milestone in Eskom’s strategy to secure South Africa’s electricity supply and underscores its commitment to maintaining nuclear power as part of a diversified energy mix – an essential factor in reducing the nation’s dependence on coal and accelerating its path toward a low-carbon economy.

The AEC’s G20 African Energy Investment Forum – held ahead of the G20 Summit – seeks to position Africa’s energy sector at the center of global investment discussions. By bringing together African leaders, investors and development institutions, the forum will emphasize how targeted capital flows can transform Africa’s energy landscape, create jobs and drive industrialization. Within this framework, Ntuli’s contribution will be critical in highlighting how nuclear power can complement renewable energy, stabilize grids and support the manufacturing and industrial growth necessary for long-term economic development.

Nuclear power remains one of the most efficient and low-carbon energy sources available, offering baseload electricity that can underpin Africa’s growing economies. As the global energy transition accelerates, many African nations are exploring nuclear energy not only as an alternative to fossil fuels, but as a catalyst for domestic industrialization, technology transfer and skills development. South Africa’s experience through Eskom and Koeberg provides valuable lessons for other African countries looking to establish or expand their nuclear programs, including Ghana, Kenya and Egypt.

“Eskom’s Koeberg station demonstrates what Africa can achieve when we commit to long-term, technically sound and locally driven energy solutions. As we work to make energy poverty history, nuclear power offers an opportunity for Africa to strengthen energy security, create high-quality jobs and drive industrial growth,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “The conversation at the G20 African Energy Investment Forum is about ensuring that Africa is not left behind in the global energy transition – and leaders like Ntuli are showing the way forward.”

As global energy markets evolve, the inclusion of Africa’s nuclear ambitions in high-level investment discussions is both timely and essential. By bringing nuclear energy into the heart of the G20 agenda, the forum aims to attract new partnerships, enhance policy alignment and showcase Africa’s readiness to lead in clean, reliable power generation.

To register for the Forum click here (https://apo-opa.co/3WWgNHa).