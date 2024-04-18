Angola Oil&Gas returns for its fifth edition from October 2-4 under the theme, Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola.

Consulting company EY has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – scheduled for October 2-4 in Luanda – as a gold sponsor. The sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of the Angolan oil and gas market by providing a suite of financial and corporate services.

With teams across 150 countries worldwide, EY leverages its experience in global markets to offer data- and technology-driven services to Angola’s oil and gas industry. The consulting company supports the growth and operations of companies through assurance, tax, law, strategy and transaction services. During AOG 2024, EY will share insight into these services and how financial and corporate support will help Angola reach its production goals.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In Angola, EY represents one of the oldest professional service organizations active in the market, having entered the country 67 years ago. The company combines innovation with pragmatic thinking to deliver actionable strategies for clients.

Additionally, EY provides SME support by offering financing solutions tailored to Angolan companies. Speaking during AOG 2023, Rui Bastos, Partner and Global Business Risk Consulting Leader at EY, stated that, “SMEs are facing an interesting challenge, particularly in this part of the world. The biggest issue we see is their ability to relate sustainability-related projects to financially viable projects.”

As such, the company aims to provide support for SMEs as they address these challenges, thereby promoting enhanced economic opportunity for companies – such as in the oil and gas industry.

With a focus on creating long-term value growth for clients and building trust in capital markets, EY brings extensive experience and expertise to Angola’s premier oil and gas event. The company’s services are designed to assist energy and resources companies in navigating challenges such as decarbonization, digitization, cost pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty.

This year’s conference will serve as a premier platform to address critical issues in Angola’s oil and gas market, including strategies to curb production decline, expand exploration and new discoveries, diversify the economy, and promote a just energy transition by developing natural gas resources.

For more information about how you can get involved in AOG 2024, visit https://AngolaOilandGas.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.