The Eritrean community in the United States enthusiastically conducted their 51st annual festival from 1 to 3 August in Tracy, California. The event was attended by numerous nationals, friends of Eritrea, and other foreign guests.

The heads of the festival’s coordinating committee, Ms. Yodit Tesfamariam and Mr. Alazar Abraham, stated that the festival served as a platform for nationals to showcase their culture and national values, as well as unity and harmony. They commended all who participated in and contributed to the successful organization of the event.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, noted that the festival was being conducted at a unique and historically significant time. He expressed gratitude to the participants, the coordinating committee, artists, children, youth, parents, and national associations for their efforts.

Ms. Nancy Young, Mayor of the City of Tracy, expressed appreciation for being invited to the festival. She said that based on her experience, the Eritrean people are known for their strong work ethic, perseverance, and discipline. She also commended the nationals’ efforts to preserve and promote their culture, values, and traditions within their communities.

The festival featured village displays organized by the National Council of Eritrean Americans, cultural and artistic performances, seminars, and programs targeting children and youth, among other activities.

In the same vein, the 7th National Council of Eritrean Americans (NCEA) that was convened from 29 to 31 July in the city of Rafaele under the theme “United in Purpose, Strong in Voice – Safeguarding National Sovereignty” concluded.

The conference held extensive discussions on Eritrea’s diplomatic and political victories, future opportunities and challenges, and called on diaspora nationals to intensify efforts in consolidating national unity, preserving and transmitting Eritrean culture and identity, and strengthening national associations.

The conference also outlined a roadmap aimed at ensuring strong organization, enhanced national awareness, and resilience.