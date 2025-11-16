The annual festival of the Eritrean Community in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was conducted with patriotic zeal from 9 to 15 November.

The festival, which was officially opened by Mr. Abdurahman Osman, Eritrea’s Consul General in Jeddah, featured photo and video presentations, traditional and cultural displays of Eritrea’s ethnic groups, bazaars showcasing products of Eritrean families and artifacts, as well as cultural and artistic performances and sports competitions in which youth of various ages took part.

At the event, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Director General of the Desks Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, regional and global developments, as well as the role of nationals in national affairs.

Commending the contribution of Diaspora nationals to national development programs, Mr. Estifanos urged nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity, awareness, and unity.

The participants, for their part, noting that their thoughts are always with their people, Government, and Defense Forces, expressed conviction to strengthen their participation and contribution to national affairs.