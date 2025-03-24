The Youth Organizations Week, organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Southern Region and conducted from 4 to 21 March, has concluded.

The week-long event, which included participation from youth in the region’s 12 sub-zones, featured artistic and science-based competitions, innovation and creativity showcases, as well as recognition of outstanding students.

Mr. Girmay Gebru, head of the union branch in the region, said the aim of the week was to foster student talent through organized competitions, with approximately 6,000 students taking part in the program.

Participants stated that beyond the competitions, the week played a crucial role in helping identify their talents and encouraging high-performing students to be competitive in their future academic pursuits. They called for the continuation of such programs.

Sub-zone administrators expressed readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at nurturing youth who value hard work and education, who are patriotic, competent, and who uphold the noble values of society.

In related news, various competitions held among 25 schools in the Adi-Keih sub-zone concluded on 22 March.

The program included sports competitions, cultural and artistic performances, as well as displays of innovation and creativity.