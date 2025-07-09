The ninth Youth Organizations Week was enthusiastically conducted in which all the sub-zones of the Anseba Region took part under the theme “Our Knowledge, Profession and Capacity for Our Society.” The event took place in the Asneda administrative area, Asmat sub-zone, from 1 to 5 July.

The week featured educational based cultural and artistic competitions and saw participation from 839 youth competitors representing 21 villages, with over 20,000 youth in attendance.

Commending the strong spirit of competitiveness, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in Anseba Region, expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the successful implementation of the program.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, noted the event’s significant contribution to promoting unity, harmony, and nationalism among the youth. He encouraged the winners to nurture and further develop their talents, and urged others to follow their example.

Awards were presented to winners in various competitions. Elaberet was declared the overall winner of the event.