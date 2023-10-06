World Cerebral Day, 6 October was observed in Asmara at the regional level under the theme “Lets Ensure the Development of Citizens with Intellectual and Developmental Disability”.

Mr. Yasin Ahmed, the chairman of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability in the Central Region, stated that cerebral palsy is one of the common physical disabilities affecting the most vulnerable and that with proper care and social support, those with the disability could develop gradually.

The National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability’s chairman, Col. Berhane Bukretsion, stated that the association is working to put infrastructure in place for the development of teaching and learning processes for the victims, expansion of rehabilitation centers for the disabled, as well as for a greater role of government institutions and stakeholders for the welfare of the disabled citizens.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is being observed for the 11th time at the international level and for the 5th time at a national level.