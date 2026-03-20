The Ministry of Education organized a workshop focusing on refining and enhancing guidelines for evaluating students’ academic performance, promotion to the next level, and support for weaker students. The workshop was conducted in Dekemhare city from 16 to 18 March.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Halima Mohammed, Minister of Education, said that ensuring students’ competence is the highest priority.

Dr. Halima further noted that efforts have been exerted to introduce new teaching methodologies and evaluation mechanisms based on research. She also said that there is a program to review the guidelines on evaluating students’ academic performance and promotion to the next level, adding that the workshop was aimed at conducting thorough discussions before the guidelines are implemented.

Evaluation of students’ academic performance includes the knowledge students have gained, the capacity they have developed, as well as the results they have registered, including the modalities for promotion and failure to pass to the next level. The Evaluation and National Examination branch, through collecting relevant information from implementing institutions and experts, will revise the guidelines and finalize them.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised at the workshop and adopted various recommendations.

Dr. Halima also called on the participants to strengthen their participation in the implementation of the guidelines.